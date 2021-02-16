Garden City Mall
Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Enterprise

Prime

Is it time for malls to rethink the anchor tenant model?

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Most people shop in the evening as they head home from work, and simply want to dash in and out with their purchases. As a result, many end up shopping at TRM, which is few hundred meters away from Garden City.

Mr George Oketch sits still behind the counter of his snacks shop, ‘Milyas’ Popcorns, staring intently at the entrance of Garden City Mall.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. AfDB blacklists Kenyan firm over tender fraud

  2. PRIME Is it time for malls to rethink the anchor tenant model?

  3. PRIME Revealed: City estates that use more electricity than some counties

  4. PRIME As Devani signed oil deal, a full ship sailed into port

  5. Kenya keeps Kinanie Athi River leather park dream

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.