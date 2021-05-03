I turned my childhood dream into a toy-making enterprise

Michael Njogu

Michael Njogu displays some of the toy cars at his workshop.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Jane Caroline Ndiritu

What you need to know:

  • On any given day, Njogu first tends to his farm, and then heads to his workshop.
  • Njogu wishes more people would appreciate locally made toys like his, which are of good quality.


 

Michael Njogu’s toy workshop is located in Kamakwa market in Nyeri County. Any discarded plastic or wooden object is a fortune for him, since recycling is at the centre of Mr Njogu's venture.

