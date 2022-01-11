I started my honey processing business from my pocket money

Joreen Kinyua

Joreen Kinyua, the founder of Joreen honey, a company that aggregates, produces, supplies and sells organic honey while offering training to farmers and general public on beekeeping.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Margaret Maina

What you need to know:

  • Before investing in the business, Joreen Kinyua studied beekeeping and how to process honey at KIRDI.
  • The launch of the business coincided with the arrival of Covid-19 in Kenya, a factor that increased the demand for honey.

For as long as she can remember, Joreen Kinyua and her family have been regular consumers of honey.

