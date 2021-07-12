How to build your start-up into a thriving enterprise

In Kenya, as is the case around the world, the health threats posed by the pandemic has led to subsequent curtailment of movement imposed by the government via lockdown situations in a bid to curb the contagion.

Some entrepreneurial minds and innovative new organisations have reacted almost instantaneously and with great flexibility towards this opportunity, helping a shift towards digital access to goods and services including digital work and education via innovations. However, to what extent do entrepreneurial quests lead to success?

Founders of “start-ups” wish to establish in the market a product or service which could be addressing a demand or perhaps in some cases a niche and market gap. The start-up ecosystem in Kenya has been dynamic over the past decade.

In the African continent, thanks to strengths including an increasing number of international financiers, large and increasing population with access to technology and the mushrooming of various support organisations in the start-up ecosystem, the continent is a foremost hub for entrepreneurship and risk takers.

According to an all Africa population survey in 2020, Sub-Saharan Africa's population is reportedly growing at 2.7percent a year, more than twice as fast as South Asia (1.2percent) and Latin America (0.9 percent). This growth of population in itself is giving entrepreneurs certain ideas of products and services to introduce into the markets. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the persistence and continuity of budding startups have played a vital role for economies across the world.

Growth and wealth

Starting a business is quite a thrill. The business will characterise prospects for growth and wealth, but setting up an enterprise is expensive and risky.

Entrepreneurs must think very carefully about how to raise the capital for their business. Will the organisation be self-financed or will there be investors? Several angel-investors/ venture capitalists show interest in supporting startups, but how many of the startups have been an overnight success?

In order to fund these companies, the idea pitched to the corporates / angel investors or crowd funders is that it is an open market opportunity and the company can be the first to make a big impact on the market, thereby being most profitable.

For instance, the company would be introducing a new technology which can replace the existing or current technology, or the business model proposed would theoretically generate lots of profit in the future but currently can only operate on a certain scale. During times of the pandemic, individuals have been innovative in finding ways to provide food and shopping deliveries, including medications.

Accelerate growth

Most common in sub-Saharan Africa are tech start-ups. There has been an abundance in startups covering various fields including fintech, logistics, consumer services, healthtech and enterprise technology to name a few. Tech start-ups raise funds to accelerate growth.

Rapid expansion is capital intensive and the companies will certainly spend more than they can make. It is no secret that many new businesses in Kenya fail, but that is a global occurrence. But why do the businesses fail?

The year 2020 was a tempestuous year for most of the startups in Kenya. With the onset of Covid, most startups had to reconsider their trade model in order to remain afloat while others unfortunately died out.

Association of Countrywide Innovation Hubs chairman David Ogiga said “though the past year was tough, a lot of Kenyans showed creativity in birthing new ideas that are solving local problems. However, mentorship is what is needed to accelerate the growth of Startups in Kenya.”

Brilliant idea

Everybody who puts together a start-up immediately assumes it will be the next Facebook or Amazon. Although it might be a brilliant idea, if the company does not have the right business model and talent, a full understanding of the customer base and their requirements, an excellent marketing team on over-drive, the experience and expertise as well as management skills, success might be an unrequited dream.

Ideally, entrepreneurs should carefully organise and implement a plan on how to tackle unforeseen circumstances which could daunt the business and a strategy on progressively and carefully growing the business to the subsequent level to avoid untimely collapse.

A question entrepreneurs must ask themselves is “are we using ethics and integrity” in raising funds for the start-up? The cash injections will be required on a long-term basis and the only way to ensure a long-term investor is by being diligent and honest. Most of all an idea will only succeed if its time has come.