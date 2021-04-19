How regulator turned khat wine maker’s dream into a nightmare

Khat wine

Samples of wine and juices manufactured from khat (miraa) plant.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • The product whose manufacturer expected to excite the market is yet to get necessary approvals.
  • Mr Kevin Nthiga has spent a tidy sum of money on advancing his invention.

In 2015 when Kevin Nthiga discovered he would make wine and juice using extracts from miraa khat, he was over the moon. 

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Court quashes KRA’s withdrawal of Mombasa firms tax certificates

  2. Muhuri challenges exclusive use of M-Pesa at Likoni channel

  3. PRIME Here is Safaricom in 10 years from today

  4. How regulator crashed khat wine maker’s dream

  5. Customer's delight just as important as the product

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.