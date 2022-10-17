How excellent service could help expand market for your business

Last week, the world celebrated the annual Customer Service week, whose theme was, ‘Celebrate Service’. It is that time of the year when we all appreciate the staff that work tirelessly to offer quality service as well as the loyal customers who seek the services or products various organisations offer, in the process keeping these companies in business.

Indeed, a customer is as loyal as the quality of service offered. There exists a form of entitlement amongst most organisations, which expect loyalty from their customers without offering much in return. But today’s customer is not just about the brand, they are chasing quality.

Some organisations have lost their loyal customers and have been left wondering where they went wrong.

With innovation, new forms of technology and increased emphasis on quality and value, organisations are doing all they can to attract and retain customers. Social media has enabled faster correspondence and interaction between potential customers, current customers and the organisation.

Improve on quality

Comparisons are done online which challenge organisations to improve on quality. A market is made up of potential buyers and sellers and creates exchange relationships between the customer and the organisation. Great service is the best form of marketing, and as such, designing a customer-driven marketing strategy involves setting standards on the five needs of a customer. These are price, value, service, action and quality.

Organisations that seek to renew their commitment to the customer are reaping big in the marketplace. In fact, it is these same organisations that are expanding their territories as a result of domestic success. Strategic planning in customer service has a ripple effect as it affects the marketing of a company.

For instance, moving goods faster and conveniently to the customer through effective distribution channels as well as communicating any changes in the product for the benefit of the potential and current customer are two such moves. An organisation that chooses its value proposition will set itself apart, value proposition is the set of benefits or values it promises to deliver to consumers to satisfy their needs. An example of value proposition is the convenience of delivery and attachment of price to quality.

The current customer comes with high expectations and knowledge of choices to pick from. A customer’s satisfaction rate will be based on past experiences as well as the information fed to them through marketing platforms and referrals.

One with low perception of the brands sold categorised as having dissonance reducing buying behaviour will mostly depend on past users as a source of information before making a decision to buy. To retain a customer means knowing what they value most, which is value for money as well as time.

They will not tolerate any form of decline on the quality of service or product. Competition amongst organisations has become very stiff, and marketers are coming up with incentives that not only lure new customers, but also retain them. These retention programmes are being used towards meeting specific customer needs and measuring satisfaction to strengthen business-customer relationships.

Buyer's expectation

Customer satisfaction depends on a product’s or services’ perceived performance in delivering value relative to a buyer’s expectations. If the performance falls short of the customer’s expectations, the buyer is dissatisfied. If performance matches expectations, the buyer is satisfied. If performance exceeds expectations, the buyer is thrilled.

As we celebrate service, let us also remember the internal customers - the employees. These are the people that cope with challenging customers, and their attitude towards the customer can either make or break your company.

Organisations that invest in skills training, as well as motivation packages, enhance the staff output in the long run as by empowering the service providers, they give them an opportunity to own their choices and then reward success. We celebrate the service providers and the customers who create quality and value through their changing expectations.