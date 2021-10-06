How company turns human waste into animal feed, fertiliser 

Sanergy

Staff busy at work at Sanergy factory in Kinanie, Machakos County.

Photo credit: Pool

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Firm employs circular economy model comprising urban sanitation, energy, food security and job creation.
  • By using handcarts, the company can penetrate the farthest reaches of slums, thus creating job for youth.

After driving for about 20km up a dirt road from the Mombasa Road junction, we arrive in Kinanie, Machakos County. This quiet area is perched on rocky hills, large irrigated vegetable farms and dusty tracks.

