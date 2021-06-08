How a simple haircut inspired dentist to start profitable beauty venture

Gasheri Thuku

Sheth Naturals Chief Executive Officer Gasheri Thuku with one of his employees during an interview at the business premises located along Lunga Lunga Road, Industrial Area in Nairobi on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita Nation Media Group.
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Sheth Naturals is a classic story of how frustrations that come with uncomfortable changes can breed innovation and thrust one into the challenging path of entrepreneurship.

