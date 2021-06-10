Housing Sacco promises to deliver 125,000 affordable housing units

National Cooperative Housing Union

President Uhuru Kenyatta and officials of the National Cooperative Housing Union in 2019. Nachu chairman Eng Francis Kamande is seated second left.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The National Co-operative Housing Union (Nachu) has launched an ambitious strategic plan to deliver at least 125,000 affordable housing units in Kenya in support of the Big 4 Agenda.

