Former bank worker finds breakthrough in entrepreneurship

Although potatoes are widely grown across Africa, many foreign fast-food franchises in the continent source potatoes from Europe and elsewhere.

Humphrey Mburu saw this as a business opportunity that could meet the requirements of global fast-food chains and founded Sereni Fries, a potato processing company that mainly does business with the catering sector.

The economics and sociology graduate from the University of Nairobi worked in the banking sector for six years before resigning in 2012 to set up the business, initially targeting local restaurants and supermarkets.

With a capital of Sh300, 000 which went towards buying necessary equipment and supplies, Mburu firmly set his focus on the untapped market, his motivation to resign having been inspired by a conversation with a client while still employed, who had experience in the sector.

“I was looking for a business I could grow and I liked the idea of manufacturing and value-addition,” he says.

As processing fresh potatoes does not require expensive machinery, the entrepreneur was able to scale and increase the number of production sites from one in Nairobi to other towns such as Naivasha, Nakuru and Mombasa.

Unpredictable supply

His main problem at the beginning was the unpredictable supply and price of potatoes in the secondary market.

He initially bought potatoes from wholesale market traders, but they were unreliable and often manipulated the price. To overcome this challenge, Mburu cut out the middlemen and engaged directly with farmers through contract farming.

“This way, we were able to control the quality and the prices of the product. We also have agronomists spread across the country who work with our farmers to show them how they should grow the potatoes to ensure that we get the quality that we need.’’

Sereni Fries receives potatoes at their factories from farmers. They are then peeled, sliced in different sizes as desired by their various clients, graded and then packaged in 5kgs or 10Kgs bags before being delivered to the client the next day.

Their main customers include local fast-food chains such as Chicken Inn, supermarkets delis such as Naivas, Quickmart, and restaurants that serve institutions such as schools.

The company works with over 2,000 smallholder farmers in five potato-producing counties across Kenya. To ramp up procurement, Mburu is considering engaging large-scale farmers.

“Our main products are raw freshly-cut potatoes to make French fries, lyonnaise potatoes (think bhajias), potato wedges, cubed potatoes and whole peeled potatoes. We are also planning to start producing frozen potato products of all the above,” he explains.

Monthly capacity

With 48 permanent employees, every year Sereni Fries processes 1,800 tonnes of potatoes and currently has a monthly capacity of 450 tonnes.

The company’s main challenge is consistent availability of potatoes throughout the year as the availability causes steep fluctuations in prices and quality. Another is unavailability of suitable equipment and technology for processing the potatoes. The company’s main overheads have recently changed from procuring and processing to advertising and marketing.

The company’s latest venture is the move to frozen fries, which are used by large-volume restaurants as a more economical option and because they have the same starch content, compared to freshly-cut fries that change depending on the temperature.

“Besides South Africa and Egypt, frozen chips factories in Africa are few. There are many fast-food restaurants like KFC and Burger King set up in Kenya. Many of them import from the Netherlands or Egypt. We think there is a gap in the market for locally produced frozen chips.”

The decision to target international fast-food chains only came in the later stages of the business after nine years of operation.

The plan is supported by the recent introduction to Kenya of an internationally used potato variety called ‘Markies’ that is perfect for processing. This will make it easier for companies such as Mburu’s to negotiate contracts with clients.

International food chains

Mburu explains that the development of frozen potato products has been informed by the volume of products that are imported into the country mostly by the international food chains and other players in the catering industry.

“There is also an emerging opportunity for these products in the retail market and in future, in our neighbouring countries.’’

He is aiming to sell his first batch of frozen chips soon and will be exporting to Rwanda and Uganda, and hopes to become the main supplier for international fast-food companies throughout East and Central Africa.

“My main objective is to help address the challenges faced in the value chain by offering an outlet to which farmers can sell their produce directly to the market instead of through a middle man. We participate actively in the production through training our farmers to improve the volume and quality of the potatoes.”

Sereni Fries recently won the Industry Pacesetter Award at this year’s Jubilant awards.

They hope to come up with more innovative ideas and products that will provide more opportunities to all the stakeholders in the industry.