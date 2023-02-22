HFC and Strathmore Business School partner to empower SMEs

Mary Nyokabi is an upcoming cloth designer in Isiolo county. The 26-year-old has a passion for designing unique and high-quality clothes. She started the business by investing all her savings and borrowing some money from friends and family.

At first, the business showed promising growth. She repaid her debts and invested in more equipment and materials. However, as the business expanded, Mary faced difficulties in managing cash flow due to longer payment cycles and unexpected expenses.

This resulted in missed payments to suppliers and delays in placing orders, leading to loss of customers and reputation.

“It was then that I realized I rushed into this business. I needed financial literacy and someone to mentor me in this journey that is my dream,” she said.

According to statistics nine out of 10 startups will fail in their first year of establishment.

The most common reasons small businesses fail include lack of capital or funding, retaining an inadequate management team, faulty infrastructure or business model and unsuccessful marketing initiatives.

Financial literacy

This is the reason why HF Group's banking subsidiary, HFC, and Strathmore University Business School have announced a new strategic partnership aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya.

The collaboration will focus on offering tailored training, capacity building and financing solutions for SMEs within the manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, education and agriculture sectors.

SMEs make up 98 per cent of all businesses in Kenya, responsible for creating 30 per cent of the country's jobs annually and contributing 3 per cent to the GDP.

However, only a small proportion of these businesses survive beyond their first few years, with more than half of all SMEs in Kenya reportedly closing within one year of founding.

With this new partnership, HFC and Strathmore University Business School hope to deliver relevant insights and training in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, e-commerce, business mentorship, and coaching.

Industrial development

By leveraging each other's strengths and areas of expertise, the two partners aim to create a supportive ecosystem specifically designed to propel SMEs towards sustainable growth and economic contribution.

"HFC and Strathmore will leverage each other's expertise to create a supportive ecosystem specifically designed to propel SMEs to the next frontier of growth and economic contribution," said Robert Kibaara, CEO of HF Group. "SMEs are at the heart of Kenya's social, economic, and industrial development."

The partnership is seen as a critical step in supporting SMEs in Kenya, which is a vital sector for the country's economic vitality. Dr Caesar Mwangi, Executive Dean of Strathmore University Business School, noted, "supporting this sector will expand trade and employment opportunities."