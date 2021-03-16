Joyce Muturi
Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

Enterprise

Prime

Here comes the purple tea

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

In the expansive, lush green plantations of black tea in Murang’a, grew a young and ambitious Joyce Muturi.

Related

More from Business

  1. PRIME The men who aided Real People cart away billions

  2. Epra blames formula for shocking fuel price hike

  3. PRIME Here comes the purple tea

  4. PRIME The puzzle of cheaper fuel in Dar, Kampala

  5. PRIME Tullow woes scuttle Kenya’s oil dream

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.