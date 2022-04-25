Looking for a healthy snack? How about a bag of crickets?

Talash Hujibers, 26, rears edible crickets for sale. Crickets are rich in many nutrients, especially protein. In fact, some have a higher protein content than common animal-based protein sources such as chicken and mutton.

On a business perspective, crickets can be mass-produced on less land than traditional protein sources such as cows. There is also the fact that over the years, more and more people have embraced insects as food sources, which are contributing to food security and reduction of malnutrition.

With a starting capital of Sh250, 000, Talash founded InsectiPro, a farm based in Limuru – here, she rears crickets for human consumption and the black soldier fly for animal feed. The BSF larvae takes 10 days to grow, having been fed on fruit waste from factories and food markets, which she sources from Nairobi.

Since the larvae feeds on waste, the BSF not only up cycles organic waste, but also provides a solution for environmental consequences of open dumping and carbon dioxide emissions.

The start-up rears the Black Soldier Fly larvae too, which feeds on waste. The dried larvae is packaged for sale as livestock feed. Photo credit: Pool

“We take the green waste and we turn it into animal protein. We hope that by introducing crickets, there will be a progressive appreciation for edible insects as viable animal protein substitutes in Kenya,” says Talash, observing that grasshoppers are widely eaten in Uganda, as are palm weevils in Ghana and Congo.

Based on demand, the business is banking on the growing youthful population who are increasingly becoming conscious about their health, aware of the nutritional value of edible insects.

Talash says that the crickets can be eaten as a whole, crunchy snack or as a powder that can be mixed with a range of foods, including ugali, chapati, cookies, baby formula and smoothies. A kilo of cricket powder retails at Sh2,500.

Every day, the farm processes around 20 to 30 tonnes of fruit waste and produces 1 to 1.5 tons of larvae, which are then dried and turned into animal feed. Any remaining waste is used as manure, some of it on the farm, while the rest is sold to farmers in neighbouring farms. The larvae retails at Sh120 a kilo and the fertiliser at Sh30 a kilo.

Born and raised in Kenya, Talash studied International Food and Agribusiness in The Netherlands. After obtaining her degree and returning to Kenya in August 2018, she initially intended to start a fish farm, but became quickly aware of the protein shortage in the feeds market.

The idea for InsectiPro came about in November 2018. She saw it as a solution to not only contemporary agricultural problems, but also as a method to tackle food insecurity for generations to come.

“InsectiPro is here to tackle two of the biggest challenges that Africa is going to face in the coming decade: food production and waste. We feel that these two challenges go hand in hand. We want to disrupt the existing food value chain and encourage circular production methods.”

The business has a current production capacity of 7 kilograms of crickets per day, 80 percent is processed into cricket powder while 20 percent of the production volumes are packaged as a cricket snack called Chirrups, crickets that are dried in a microwave oven.

Chirrups can last for up to four months in their packaging. The snack costs Sh100 for 20grams.

“The powder we produce is used to fortify porridge, mainly for a school feeding program. We are currently conducting research and development on various production models to scale output of crickets. Our goal is to double our cricket-producing capacity in the next one year and produce three tonnes of dry cricket products in the next three years.”

Chirrups are a snack made of microwaved crickets. It comes in different flavours. Photo credit: Pool

The company is also running production trials on mealworms and grasshoppers. The trials are supported by the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology, (ICIPE).

ICIPE conducts trials on production methods, recipes at a small scale, after which InsectiPro scales the findings to identify the most sustainable and scalable production model.

Talash notes that with the growing population, there will be two main problems with the food value chain: a need for increased food production and an increase in waste. According to Food and Agriculture Organisation 2018, increasing population growth cuts down on the grazing land available and increases the demand for food, therefore, it is becoming more difficult for pastoralists to reach new grasslands, which leads to competition and even conflict in some areas.

“A kilo of black soldier flies eat around 10 Kilos of waste, which makes them able to close food chains. The BSF contains upwards of 40 per cent of protein. With the help of BSF, farmers will have a local, affordable, stable, and high in quality, nutritious alternative protein. Resulting in higher quality animals and reduction of costs.”

With this in mind, InsectiPro decreases Nairobi’s waste by 45 tonnes per day.

Due to their being for human consumption, InsectiPro has worked with regulators to set up a policy framework for the sector.

“We have worked with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) in conjunction with International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) to ensure that we have food safe production standards and policies guiding cricket production, processing, and commercialisation in Kenya.”

The business has indirectly created over 250 new jobs from sorters, loaders, and waste management and have recycled over 5,000 metric tons of organic waste, built the first commercially viable rearing system in East Africa and trained 650 farmers over the past year on BSF rearing.

‘’We have developed small sites in Kisii ,Nakuru, Thika and Uganda capable of absorbing 10 metric tons of waste a day and have supported over 1,000 small-holder farmers to produce BSF larvae on their farms for direct consumption as well as provided organic fertilizer to farmers.”

The business has faced regulatory challenges since this is a new industry, but slowly, the regulatory agencies have started to recognise the insects market as well. InsectiPro’s cricket product line and their black soldier fly line received the KEBS, Kenya’s regulatory industry standard, certification in December 2021.

Talash Hujibers studied International Food and Agribusiness in The Netherlands. Initially, she planned to invest in fish farming. Photo credit: Pool

“More research needs to be done to understand more about insects and the industry. There are also research institutes to help guide us. Colony collapse is the most significant risk factor when breeding BSF. It can occur for various reasons, such as a mite infection or inbreeding. We are producing in different greenhouses to reduce the risk of mite infections.”

Using different greenhouses makes it easier to control mite outbreaks. Talash says that they sanitise their crates after every use and have issued all their staff with PPEs and foot baths for disinfection. To reduce the risk of inbreeding they bring in 10 kilos of BSF from a different site every six months.

“We let this foreign colony run for a few cycles and then we slowly incorporate the foreign BSF at different steps, to ensure new genetic diversity is created.”

The business is working towards expansion to Uganda, Rwanda, and Ghana.