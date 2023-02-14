Headteacher establishes flour processing venture employing 12

At the backdrop of increasing cases of lifestyle diseases in Nyeri County, Reuben Kabue is leveraging on value addition of traditional crops to produce wholesome and nutritious porridge flour.

Nyeri County has a high occurrence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer, and Kabue believes that making a habit of consuming traditional foods is one of the ways to lower morbidity from these ailments. Inside his processing factory in Kihuti, Mukurwe-ini, there are three greenhouses that he uses to solar dry the farm products he sources from farmers to produce the flour.

He uses raw bananas, pumpkin, cassava and sorghum to produce Afya Chap Chap, a brand of porridge flour that is gaining currency in the region. Kabue started his business, Natural Ways Food Supplements in 2016 alongside his wife, the aim to have a facility that farmers from his village could benefit from and increase their income while creating employment. Watching his mother and her peers walking long distances to sell the bananas in their farms motivated him to provide a lasting solution that would save them time and cut off post-harvest losses.

“The idea was also to make pure banana flour especially for young mothers who did not have the time to cook bananas or those who did not have easy access to the produce,” he explains.

Before setting up his business, he first conducted market research by producing a number of packets that he offered residents of Kihuti to sample for free in return for feedback.

“I learnt that when cooked, it could not make either porridge or ugali because the flour did not thicken. This feedback is what led to composite flour,” he offers.

Composite flour involves mixing a number of flours rich in protein and calcium.

“I decided to add cassava and sorghum, which thickens porridge and also added pumpkin to make it nutritious and also neutralise the colour blends.”

Kabue, the headteacher, Rutune Primary and Junior Secondary School in Mukurwe-ini, felt confident enough to start his company after undertaking a course in agro-processing at Wambugu Agriculture Training Centre located in Nyeri Town. He started by investing Sh20, 000 in his first mini-solar dryer. In 2017, he used the same strategy of giving free samples in exchange for feedback. It was positive this time round, therefore he decided to go into production.

“After this trial, I attended a farmer’s event at Wambugu Agriculture Training Centre. I carried flour for sale and about 10 jerricans of porridge made from the flour. People would sample the porridge, and if they liked it, would buy the flour. We depleted our stock by midday. That was our first milestone,” he says.

Kabue uses solar-powered greenhouses to dry the raw materials used to make his brand of porridge flour.

He would go on to get a grant of Sh3.7 million from the county government of Nyeri under the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project (KCSAP) which he used to source for machinery, acquire land and set up the factory. Later on, he, alongside his wife, started looking for a market beyond their vicinity in Kihuti and ventured into Mukurwe-ini shopping centre where they would sell from the boot of their car and contract workers to hawk flour in buckets.

Growth

In 2018, the flour begun selling in local supermarkets that operate within Nyeri and he started producing in bulk. In a day, he produces about 2, 000 kilos of porridge flour: Afya ChapChap for the whole family, Afya ChapChap Toto for children, and Afya ChapChap Sawa which is fermented. The production process starts after receiving bananas from farmers, he weighs them and records them for payment purposes, sorts them to remove spoilt ones and then washes them to remove impurities.

“We then slice the bananas and wash them with salt since it is a preservative and has a bleaching effect. The next step involves placing them on a drying parlor to remove all water before taking them to the driers.”

From the drier, they move the dried bananas to the store in readiness for the milling process. The same process goes for the other crops though they do not use cassava peelings nor the tuber. They package the flour in one kilo packets and half a kilo packets which retails at Sh200 and Sh100 respectively.

In the driers with temperatures of between 60 and 65 degrees, the bananas can stay for two to three days depending on the weather condition. At the peak of the cold season, they are at times forced to stop production completely.

The business has 12 employees who work in different stations of the factory. Kabue projects to have his products in all leading supermarkets in the country as he moves towards manufacturing composite maize flour.

His biggest challenge, he points out, is sourcing raw materials explaining that the drought has affected production of bananas, forcing him to operate below par. He is also forced to import cassava from Uganda since local farmers, who associate it with poverty, are reluctant to grow.