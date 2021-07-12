Gazebos for sale: If you own a hotel, or want one for your home, he’ll deliver it

Gazebo

Charles Wachira’s gazebo designs sit four and two people, but could be bigger to accommodate more depending on a customer’s need. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Charles Wachira was running a thriving saw mill business in Chaka, Nyeri before Covid-19 struck.
  • Apart from gazebos, Wachira also makes kennels, chicken coops, doors, beehives, chairs and tables.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020, Charles Wachira’s saw mill business in Chaka, Nyeri, almost ground to a halt.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Court clears Mwangemi to take over as KPA boss

  2. PRIME How Easy Coach is riding the storm

  3. YouTube Shorts launches in Kenya to rival TikTok

  4. PRIME I quit being an air hostess and went into agribusiness

  5. Company aims to transform Nyeri into a tech hub

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.