Friends strike gold in ready-to-cook indigenous vegetables

Lynne Odiwa and Fiona Morema

Nature’s Best founders Lynne Odiwa and Fiona Morema.
 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • Fiona Morema, 27, and Lynne Odiwa, 31, acquired a loan of Sh83,000 from a friend and invested it into the business.
  • With the capital, they bought a freezer, two cooking gas cylinders, sufurias, cooling basins and vegetables for the first batch.

If you love indigenous, (kienyeji) vegetables but are wary of the tedious task that comes with sourcing and preparing them, relax because help is at hand.

