Former TV anchor Emmanuel Terer went back to hairdressing when he lost his job to Covid-19

Three years into his journalism career, Emmanuel Terer, then a TV anchor, was living a long-held dream.

This was before the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, whose unprecedented impact on the economy threw his life off balance, forcing him back to the drawing board.

Before joining the media industry in 2019, Terer had been working as a hairdressing tutor in Kisumu, a profession he was very passionate about.

And then he found a satisfying career in the media, first working as a producer, then a TV anchor, only to be retrenched in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For six months now, Terer has been earning a living from a job that has been traditionally regarded as a woman’s, a job that he takes pride in since it pays his bills.

Since he went back to doing his previous job, there are those that ridicule him, arguing that the job is a downgrade from TV anchoring and that he should look for a decent job.

But Terer takes the jeers in stride, and every day gives his job a hundred per cent.

When he lost his media job, a friend who owns a salon in Pipeline, Nairobi, where would frequent during his off days, employed him.

“When I was laid off, the only option was turning to hairdressing, which I was already skilled at. Fortunately, my friend hired me,” he says, adding,

“When I am not at work, you will find me working at home, I use the balcony of the rented house I live in to attend to clients who are unable to travel to my place of work,” he says.

Emmanuel Terer, a beautician at Turban parlour along Waiyaki Way, Nairobi attends to a client on July 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Long-term interest

His interest in hairdressing started when he was in primary school. He would plait his sisters and their friends, who would flock to their home.

He recalled a day when he plaited a neighbour’s child's hair, and the mother was so impressed by his work, she handed him Sh50, money he used to buy a book and a pencil.

This motivated Terer to improve his skill, balancing his passion and his studies, despite his parents’ disapproval, convincing them that it would not affect his studies since he could do it over the weekends.

Whatever money he made, he used it to buy stationery for use at school.

After completing high school, he was studying at Kamungei secondary in Bomet, since his parents could not afford college fees, rather than practice hairdressing, he decided to look for a job that would pay enough to enable him to join college, getting one at a homestead in Eldoret tending to cows, but he left after the owner fed him leftovers.

He was later employed at a local primary school as a Kiswahili teacher and using savings from the job, he enrolled at Vera Beauty College for a certificate course in hairdressing and beauty, a course that took eight months.

Terer serves at least five clients in a day, with each service ranging from Sh600 - Sh1, 500.

He also does manicures and pedicures as well as massages, managing, to make at least Sh40, 000 per month.

He markets his skill through his various social media platforms and also depends on referrals from his clients, his goal is to establish his own salon in future.