Former hotel manager making a name for himself in the beauty industry

It is not every day that one resigns and ventures into a business outside his specialisation, thrives, and even goes on to win an award.

Yet 34-year-old Daniel Mwaniki has done it in a span of just two years.

The travel and tourism graduate resigned from his job as an assistant manager at a four-star Hotel in Nairobi in 2020, to start a beauty parlour in Nyeri town, which he called Uthaka Spot.

At the time of resigning, he says he felt exhausted having worked in the hospitality industry for nine years.

“I realised that I lacked a social life since I had been working from the first day I joined college, a period which saw me rise from a front office associate to an assistant manager while still in school,” he explains.

In his quest to switch careers, he was also looking for a flexible work schedule since his job involved long, draining shifts with hardly any breaks.

The decision to venture into the beauty industry was inspired by a friend who was successfully running a nail care business in Nairobi.

Whenever he would get spare time, he would visit his friend, who would introduce him to entrepreneurs with similar businesses in the city for benchmarking.

“I would volunteer to help as I observed the services being rendered, how they were done, the tricks and how to deal with customers,” explains Mwaniki.

But when he decided to start his own shop, he settled for his hometown, Nyeri, due to the high competition among such businesses in Nairobi.

With a capital of Sh350,000 drawn from his savings and a Sacco loan, he started his beauty parlour with only two employees.

Getting staff was a challenge for him since none of the professional beauticians wanted to work for a new business.

“In this industry, most beauticians are paid on commission, as such, they saw my business as a risk since they did not know how it would fair,” he explains.

Because of this, the two employees he hired were inexperienced in the field, in fact, one was an engineer by training, while the other was a tourism graduate. Both had been unable to find jobs in their areas of expertise.

The trio would use the little knowledge they had about the beauty world to operate the business.

The inexperience would at times cost the business, as they would unknowingly find themselves using low-quality and counterfeit beauty products on their customers.

At times, Mwaniki was also forced to rely on his parents’ financial support to keep the business running.

But the lack of beauty parlours in the town and the demand for the services throughout the year encouraged him to keep going, and with time, his business thrived.

Mwaniki observes that the beauty business has transitioned since its customers no longer get all their services in salons like they did before, but prefer procuring services from specialists.

“The industry is currently being driven by the demand of people who are professionals in a specific area, such as nail technicians and make-up artists,” he says.

He has tapped into this opportunity by registering his employees for short-term training in beauty courses in nail schools.

Such classes cost Sh45,000, a cost he shares with his employees.

He says the lessons update him and his employees on the newest products and the latest trends in the market.

Currently, the business has grown to seven employees and offers services on nail and facial care, waxing, massages and make-up.

It also offers professional beauty courses in nail care and make-up with prices ranging from Sh6,000 to Sh20,000.

Mwaniki offers that his target market in Nyeri is the middle-level income population which mainly consists of people employed by corporates in the town.

Biggest challenge

This has however become his biggest challenge as he does not get a constant daily flow of clients.

“I only make good money at the beginning and the end of the month when my customers have been paid their salaries,” he says.

Due to the nature of their employment, his clientele also often relocates to other towns due to job transfers, as a result, he has learnt to work during his peak days by ensuring that the income he gets supports the business during its low days.

Despite the challenges, Mwaniki, in March this year, won the annual Founder of the Year Award (FOYA), which saw eight African countries - South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Nigeria participate.

He was recognised as the Fashionpreneur of the Year in the over 30 category, after defeating more than 40 contestants in the same category across eight countries.

The competition, which had various categories for entrepreneurs in technology, agriculture and innovation, was in two stages.

The first stage saw the elimination of the contestants to only three per category in every country.

It only consisted of entrepreneurs below 35 years and checked on the impact of the businesses and the solutions the entrepreneurs offered to their communities, apart from employment.

Mwaniki says that the approach to having all his employees trained and providing quality professional services in the fast cosmetic industry, greatly contributed to his success.

Because of this, his employees not only work as specialists in beauty, but also as consultants, therefore bringing professionalism to the industry, which is rife with the sale and use of dangerous beauty products.

For one to make it in the beauty business, Mwaniki advises entrepreneurs new in the industry to be keen to detail by understanding what their clients what.

“This starts from customer service - how you treat your customers, how you talk to them and what advice and offers you give to keep them,” he says.