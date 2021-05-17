Faith Kagendo: I started my business with Sh20,000 borrowed from chama

When Faith Kagendo bought a second-hand computer for Sh16,0000, little did she know she was starting a journey towards setting up a profitable startup in Nakuru's Central Business District.

The 39-year-old is the founder of FaidaNet Technology, a startup leveraging on videography, photography, branding and design. The business also produces wedding cards, business cards, success cards, school ID cards and branding t-shirts.

“The kind of business I do is dominated by men, I would want FaidaNet Technology to be a benchmark that other female entrepreneurs can use to learn and launch their businesses,” explains Kagendo, adding that being an entrepreneur, she has learnt, means having vision and passion, and truly understanding and knowing your market.

Before founding FaidaNet Technology, Kagendo worked for six years in a studio in Nakuru town where she sharpened her photography, designing and video editing skills. She began her business in 2012 with a capital of Sh20,000 borrowed from her chama and a secondhand computer.

As the business expanded, she borrowed Sh30,000 from the Youth Enterprise Fund and an additional Sh50,000 from the Women Enterprise Fund.

FaidaNet Technology, which is located at Pinkam House in Nakuru town, has positioned itself as the one-stop shop for video shooting, photography, designing and branding, and has since added stationary to the list. She has employed one person on a permanent basis and engages a team of five casual workers.

Her focus at the moment is to invest in modern machines such as printers, cameras and computers. She believes that the package she offers for weddings is a competitive one, given that she charges between Sh20,000 - Sh50,000 for video shooting and photography. She attributes the longevity of her business to networking and delivering quality work.

"Customer satisfaction has been the selling point for my business,” she comments.