Faith Kagendo: I started my business with Sh20,000 borrowed from chama

Faith Kagendo

Ms Faith Kagendo, 39, begun her business, which is still going strong, in 2012.
 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

When Faith Kagendo bought a second-hand computer for Sh16,0000, little did she know she was starting a journey towards setting up a profitable startup in Nakuru's Central Business District.

