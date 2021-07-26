Entrepreneur specialising in kanzus capitalises on social media to push sales

Salim Abdalla

Salim Abdalla (right), poses for a selfie with a customer at his shop in Old Town, Mombasa County. The outlet sells kanzus among other attire for Muslim men.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Apart from Facebook and Instagram, Abdalla uses his TikTok account, which has over 18,000 followers, to market his kanzus.
  • An online presence has opened up his business to clients in Malindi, Lamu, Nairobi, Garissa, and even neighbouring countries. 


As technology advances, so have modes of marketing products. Each time 32-year old Salim Abdalla uploads a short video on TikTok marketing his products, he gets hundreds of views, and from that, makes a sale or two.

