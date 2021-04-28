Entrepreneur from Nakuru County cashing in on streaming weddings and burials

As the world races to embrace digital technology as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to bite, a youthful entrepreneur from Nakuru County is cashing in on streaming weddings and burials.

Anthony Ateng'a is the proprietor of Atesh Graphics, a company that not only facilitates live streaming in Kenya, but further afield, for instance in the US, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. Mr Ateng'a, 35, an information technology graduate ran a videographer business but the pandemic cut short this revenue stream.

"Nearly all freelance videographers and photographers have suspended their activities since there are few weddings taking place while burial attendance is no longer what it was,” he explains, saying that rather than shut down his business, he begun to offer live streaming services.

While his is not the only business offering streaming support in Nakuru Town, Atesh Graphics, which is located at Shawmut Plaza along Mosque Road has its feet firmly on the ground.

"I have invested in professional level streaming equipment such multi-camera setup, multiple high definition video cameras, tripods, a video encoder, audio mixer, computer graphics software, a portable Wi-Fi Device and a few key accessories such as cables, microphones and batteries to help create a seamless and enjoyable experience for my clients from any location in Kenya," he says.

His YouTube channel, which has 5,000 subscribers so far, live streams events such as weddings, burials, church functions and dowry engagements.

"I charge from Sh25,000 within Nakuru County, but up to Sh150,000 for jobs outside the country. If we use a drone to live-stream an event, say a wedding, the charges start from Sh50,000 to Sh200,000,” he explains.

Atesh Graphics has employed 10 staff and has invested in an indoor photoshoot studio that also offers cyber services, graphic design, branding, printing and event planning. His wife, Linet Kerubo, helps him manage the business. A key challenge he faces is the high cost of equipment and clients who fail to clear their bills on time.

The business has gone a step further to partner with Adept College of Professional Studies to train its media students, forming another stream of revenue for the business.

"I started my business with a seed capital of Sh30,000 and put every cent of it into the business, this discipline is what has made my business grow," he says.