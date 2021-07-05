Engineering graduate turns wood work talent into thriving business

While still in college, Samson Onchweri was aware of the challenges of unemployment in the country. His plan upon graduating, therefore, was to go into business as he waited to get a job related to his field of study.

After graduating in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Telecommunication Engineering from Moi University, what he had feared came to be - his numerous job applications did not yield a job.

Rather than despair, he teamed up with some of his former schoolmates and ventured into agribusiness, renting a piece of land to farm potatoes.

The venture got off to a good start until 2018 when unexpected bad weather damaged their crop, leading to a huge loss. The loss was so devastating, that the group parted ways.

By then, Onchweri, had married, and could therefore not afford to sit back and do nothing. He decided to exploit his talent in wood carving and drawing, which he used to do from childhood for fun.

Daisy Jerop, Samson Onchweri’s wife and business partner, displays some of the creations crafted by her husband. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“When I was young, I used to gift my art work to my friends, who appreciated it so much, most would marvel at my creativity so I figured that my talent could earn me money,” he explains.

In 2019, he took a mobile loan of Sh40,000 and bought the materials he needed, such as wood, to start his new venture.

“I started by curving out lamp stools and coffee tables which I put on display outside my house, to my surprise, people loved them and bought them.”

On realising the potential that lay in his skills, he decided to rent a space from where to run his new business, expanding to make chairs, tables, floor lamps and chandeliers as well as chopping boards, trays and rustic wall art.

He was doing so well, he even opened a shop in Nakuru town which his wife, Daisy Cherop, manages.

Daisy Jerop, Samson Onchweri’s wife and business partner, displays some of the wall hangings on sale at their shop. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

The business was doing well until 2020 when the country was hit by the pandemic. Sales dropped drastically and he was forced to close the shop.

Held hostage by a prolonged lockdown, he decided to relocate his workshop to Mau Narok, Nakuru county, closer to the source of raw materials he needed to do his job besides saving on transport cost.

He opened his new shop in Kiamunyi Centre along the Nakuru–Kabarak Road.

The wife, Cherop, who is in charge of sales, explains that the business is slowly picking up, adding that most of their clients are from Nakuru and Nairobi.

Their furniture and accessories are suitable for homes, restaurants and pubs, among other social settings.

Daisy Jerop, Samson Onchweri’s wife and business partner, displays some of the creations crafted by her husband. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“My selling point is that my furniture is unique, meaning that you cannot find a replica of the same. The creativity employed in their making gives them an edge,” explains Onchweri.

In making the lamp stools, Onchweri has fused his knowledge in electrical engineering and creative art to create outstanding products.

Finally, he is enjoying the fruits of his labour, and has managed to create employment for his wife and two others. On any given month, he can make between Sh40,000 and Sh80,000.

“I am focusing all my energy into expanding this business, and if all goes well, I plan to open a shop in Nairobi where most of my clients come from,” he says.

Onchweri advises youth and others who have failed to get jobs to gather courage, step out of their comfort zone and pursue ventures outside the courses they studied for.