Engineering graduate turns wood work talent into thriving business

Daisy Jerop

Daisy Jerop, Samson Onchweri’s wife and business partner, displays some of  the creations crafted by her husband.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When he failed to get a job after graduating in 2015, Samson Onchweri tried farming, but when this failed, he turned to wood work.
  • Their furniture and accessories are suitable for homes, restaurants and pubs, among other social settings.

While still in college, Samson Onchweri was aware of the challenges of unemployment in the country. His plan upon graduating, therefore, was to go into  business as he waited to get a job related to his field of study.

