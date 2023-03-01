DP Gachagua: Govt will lower cost of animal feed

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured the livestock sector of the government's commitment to lowering the cost of animal feeds.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country in 2020, the cost of animal feed went up, with some farmers reportedly quitting livestock farming due to hard economic times.

The second in command this week held discussions with the Association of Kenya Feed Manufacturers (AKEFEMA) representatives in his office, at Harambee House Annex, and affirmed that the Kenya Kwanza government was keen on ensuring farmers have access to cheaper animal and chicken feeds.

Though he did not outline measures put in place to offer a reprieve, Mr Gachagua said the price of livestock and poultry feed is set to come down as the government considers various ways to ensure profits for local farmers.

“The government is in consultation with the feed manufacturers to explore options that will see a drop in the prices,” the DP stated.

He said President William Ruto’s administration will stick to its commitment to making farming more productive and competitive.

“The government is keen on making it beneficial to manufacturers and farmers and that the best way to do so is by reducing the cost of production,” he said.

“In the spirit of consultation that we have adopted as a Government, the Ministry of Agriculture will work with the manufacturers to develop an actionable and verifiable plan on making the feeds affordable to our farmers.”

Making farming lucrative and competitive

As the discussion with the AKEFEMA was anchored on making livestock and poultry farming lucrative and competitive to the players at both local and foreign markets, the DP observed that the government was aware that the surge in the prices of feed has contributed to costlier farm products.

The proposals will be tabled before the Cabinet for consideration.

The drive is one of the interventions by the government in trying to make farming lucrative, and ultimately cut the cost of living.

Last month, the government unveiled the distribution of subsidised fertiliser for the impending planting season at the onset of long rains in parts of the country.

Mr Gachagua noted that the interventions by the government will spur growth in agriculture, thus leading to an affordable cost of living since the sector forms the larger part of the labour force across the country.

As feed manufacturers, we will work with the government on modalities that would see farmers benefit from cheaper feeds, AKEFEMA Chairman Joseph Karauri promised.

According to the feed manufacturers association, prices of both grain and byproducts used in milling animal feed have risen by over 40 percent.

Taxes and levies imposed on imported raw materials for animal feed have also triggered a sharp increase in prices, with the prolonged drought seasons experienced in the country compounding the situation.