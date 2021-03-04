Pool

Enterprise

Prime

Meet Dennis and Gloria, siblings who work and win together

By  Syovata Ndambuki

What you need to know:

  • If working with your siblings was easy, we would all be in family businesses.
  • It takes certain elements to make this arrangement work.

Would you go into business with your brother or sister? Before you read any further, think about Warner Bros, the Wright brothers, the McDonald brothers, the Kellogg brothers and the Disney brothers. These are a few examples of famous siblings who worked together to build business empires. 

Related

More from Business

  1. Loon begins grounding internet balloons

  2. PRIME Win for Centum as it gets Sh100bn Kilifi land back

  3. PRIME Keeping it in the family

  4. PRIME Nakumatt store that still operates 'secretly'

  5. PRIME KQ grapples with Covid tickets refund backlog

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.