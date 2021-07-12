Company aims to transform Nyeri into a tech hub

Jitu Technologies

Mark Allen, the Chief Operating Officer, Jitu Technologies, with his team during a work session. The company sources their staff from local universities and offers them on-the-job training.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

Company recruits employees from local universities and then offers them on-job training to perfect their skills in software development.

At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, two men in Nyeri County set about the difficult task of establishing a centre that would enhance visibility of innovation by Kenyans.

