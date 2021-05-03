Business opportunities are all around you, open your eyes

Many students in private and public colleges learn in congested classrooms, a factor that affects their learning and compromises on the quality of education they get.

The problem of limited and poor infrastructure in the country’s learning institutions is a long-running one, one that 37-year-old Robert Moita had to put up with as he studied for his Certified Public Accountant certificate in a college in Nakuru Town.

"The classrooms were full to the brim - we were nearly 50 students in a tiny classroom. There was no space to stretch your legs, and if you were late for five minutes, you would have to learn from the corridor or the window,” says Mr Moita.

Hospitality courses

This experience is what motivated him to start a college, but one with ample space that would comfortably house every student and lecturer. Though sure his idea was viable, he knew that he could not set up a college all by himself, and so he approached four lecturers at his former college and sold the idea to them. They bought into it immediately and the train left the station at high speed.

Robert Moita and his business partners started the school with 150 students, a number that has since doubled to 300. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

“I realised that even the lecturers were suffocating in the classrooms because when I floated the idea, they embraced it - that is how Adept College of Professional Studies was conceived, even though we launched it two years later, in 2014,” Moita says.

The college is located in Shawmut Plaza along Mosque Road in Nakuru town and offers accountancy, business, computer and hospitality courses.

Suitable location

Moita and his four founder co-directors pooled resources and raised more than Sh2million to found the college. Setting up the facility was not a walk in the park, the biggest challenge being getting a suitable location to set up the college.

"Many of the buildings at the CBD were charging exorbitant rent, which we could not afford, another challenge was getting students – we started with 150 but have since doubled to 300,” explains Moita, saying that they are able to meet their wage bill of about Sh700,000 a month, hence the business is self-sustaining.

The college charges between Sh15,000 and Sh20,000 for all business courses per term. One of their long-term plans includes buying land and putting up a bigger college that will offer more courses.