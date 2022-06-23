Book on structured approach for SMEs launched in Nairobi

A new book titled Optimizing Strategy for Results that provides a structured approach to make your business come alive has been launched. The book, co-authored by Prof Evans Baiya, Prof Timothy Waema and Ron Price was launched last week at Crowne Plaza in Nairobi.

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi, who was the chief guest at the launch, endorsed and wrote the foreword for the book which explains what strategy is and how it relates to other aspects of a business, especially leadership, people, culture, and results.

Australian-American evangelist and globally renowned motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, who is a close friend of one of the authors was the key speaker at the launch.

Help SMEs execute strategy

The book targets strategy practitioners, corporate executive officers or employees involved in development and/or execution of strategy and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

It is intended to serve as an introduction to the importance of strategy and seeks to help SMEs in their journey to create and execute strategy for optimum results.

“I believe that great organisations are created through well-executed strategies. This book helps break down strategy into practical phases with structured step-by-step methods in all processes,” said Mr Mwangi.

The Equity CEO said he believes that strategy is a process, not an event.

“When it is done well, strategy includes great preparation over time, vigorous debate about what should and should not be a part of the strategy commitment, meticulous planning, ongoing focus, regular review, meaningful evaluation and learning,” he said.

"The Book will teach readers how to prepare for, create, and optimise strategy to achieve results,” he noted.

The book titled Optimising Strategy for Results which was launched at Crown Plaza in Nairobi on June 18, 2022 Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

Robust framework

According to Mr Mwangi, the book offers a robust framework with practical tools for students of strategy as well as for strategy consultants who may wish to improve their knowledge and practice of strategy.

"Every business wishes to achieve results and this book offers a step-by-step method to develop and execute strategy that delivers results. This is how Equity Group was built,” he added.

While thanking the authors, Mr Mwangi said foundations of strategy, both long-term vision and core values, serve as the foundation of strategy.

He added that these three constituent elements are at the heart of a business and should remain constant and solid, like the foundation of a building.

Strong foundation

"A building cannot be erected until its foundation is strong and stable. Similarly, an organisational strategy cannot be developed and executed until these elements are established and internalised,” Mr Mwangi said.

According to Mr Mwangi, proper assessment of the external environment requires that “we identify and maintain a deep, comprehensive understanding of an organisation’s opportunities and challenges.”

“It includes an exploration of problems that are also opportunities, hard and soft trends that may affect your business, how the organisation is perceived by outsiders and how these perceptions may help or hinder the execution of strategy and the various players who are or could become customers, competitors, disruptors or strategic partners,” he said.

In his speech, Mr Vujicic emphasised the importance of strategy, saying it has become more critical because of globalisation and the turbulence of the local, regional, and global environments.

“Africa has an opportunity to take advantage of the global resetting environment to liberate itself by taking courageous and strategic actions. This book provides the structure to do that,” he said.

He thanked the authors and said that foundations of strategy, both long-term vision and core values, serve as the foundation of strategy.

Mr Vujicic added that these three constituent elements are at the heart of a business and should remain constant and solid.

Importance of strategy

Speaking at the launch, Prof Dr Baiya said they wrote the book to serve as an introduction to the importance of strategy and to help SMEs in their journey to creating and executing strategy and for optimum results.

“SMEs are the foundation of a healthy economy. They need different thinking and execution tools to enable them to be successful as SMEs into becoming larger corporates. One of the most important tool for an SME leader is strategic approach to growing their business. This is why this book is a must read for every SME leader who wants to take their business to the next level,” he said

“The authors believe that strategy is a process, not an event. When it is done well, strategy includes great continuous preparation over time, vigorous debate about what should and should not be a part of the strategy commitment, meticulous planning, ongoing focus, regular review, meaningful evaluation and learning,” he added.

The book addresses how to develop strategy in turbulent times as a context characterised by vulnerability, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.