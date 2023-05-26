Beauty brand commits to environmental sustainability

Leading beauty brand, Garnier is set to introduce its green beauty proposition in the Kenyan market, catering to the rising demand for naturally-sourced products.

The brand's global president, Adrien Koskas, unveiled the new Pure Active AHA-BHA charcoal serum, aimed at reducing acne, during the launch event.

Koskas emphasized the brand's commitment to green science and its efforts to meet the growing environmental consciousness among Kenyans.

"Green Beauty will transform the way we do business. This initiative, developed in collaboration with our partners, experts, and consumers, reflects our ambitions in this field, supported by achievable and tangible goals,” Mr. Koskas said.

“We are dedicated to minimizing our environmental impact and introducing innovative solutions for a sustainable future. While it will take time, the Green Beauty initiative will not only transform Garnier but also the cosmetics industry as a whole," he explained.

Highly effective products

Garnier is known for its strong foundation in green science, leveraging the most effective natural ingredients and decades of scientific research expertise to create highly effective products.

With research and development labs in Africa, specifically in Kenya and South Africa, the brand is well-positioned to develop locally relevant products that cater to the needs of African consumers.

"Our physical presence enables us to formulate products that are tailored to the requirements of our African consumers," Mr Koskas said.

In addition to its product innovation, Garnier recently launched an educational campaign focused on sustainable consumption. The campaign aims to provide consumers with expert knowledge and practical advice, with the goal of empowering 250 million individuals to adopt greener lifestyles by 2025.

Green beauty initiatives

Natalie Njenga, Garnier brand manager, expressed enthusiasm about the brand's strategic direction.

"This new direction is an exciting step towards fulfilling Garnier's mission of providing safer products to everyone. It allows us to have an even greater impact on the beauty industry as we lead towards a healthier world," she said.

Garnier's green beauty initiatives are expected to keep the brand ahead of the competition in the rapidly evolving face care category, which is projected to become more sophisticated in meeting dynamic consumer needs over the next five years.

According to Technavio, a global technology research and advisory firm, Africa's beauty and personal care market is forecasted to grow by $1.26 billion between 2020 and 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2 per cent.