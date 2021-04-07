End of an era: Sarit Centre, Text Book Centre co-founder dies

Mr Vidhu Shah, popularly known as Bachubhai Shah, died in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Photo credit: Courtesy | TBC
By  Peter Mburu  &  Hilary Kimuyu

The Kenyan who co-founded the Sarit Group of companies that include Text Book Centre (TBC) is dead.

