Embassava Sacco introduces eco-friendly electric buses

Nairobi-based matatu sacco, Embassava, has introduced electric buses into its fleet, joining other public transporters who are using the modern vehicles to ferry passengers, after entering into a contract with electric mobility startup, BasiGo.

Embassava has received four 26-seater electric buses from the manufacturer in a leasing deal that will see the sacco pay the manufacturer in instalments, as it considers increasing the number of electric buses in its fleet. The electric buses will ply Donholm CBD and Nyayo Estate CBD routes.

Embassava Sacco chairman Benson Wanyoike said matatu owners would benefit better view of their vehicles’ revenue performance and escape the high fuel costs.

“We hope that moving forward, we will increase the number of these eco-friendly buses so as to support our members. The advantage with these buses is that they are cashless and will help us avoid the high cost of fuel since their charging cost is low,” Mr Wanyoike said.

Service delivery

He added that inclusion of the electric buses on the fleet would boost the sacco’s service delivery to its customers, while also boosting revenue performance for vehicle owners.

The sacco said the need to use vehicles that do not contribute to pollution has been one of the key factors leading to its decision to onboard electric vehicles.

“This is a tremendous milestone we have taken as a sacco, and our aim is to be able to service our clients better. We would also like to congratulate BasiGo for leading this shift in the transportation industry,” Mr Wanyoike said.

Cashless operations

BasiGo CEO, Jit Bhattacharya, also said provision of a cashless operations for the Sacco would be one of the main introductions the manufacturer was offering.

“We are thrilled to welcome Embassava as the first SACCO driving the transition to electric public transport in Kenya. With these buses, we are also helping Embassava Sacco provide cashless payment options to their passengers,” he said.

Mr Bhattacharya further said that prior to the handover BasiGo trained over 20 Embassava staff on Customer etiquette, Safety and Emergency response, Eco driving, Cashless payment management amongst other technical skills.

“We are committed to collaborating with PSV Operators to implement technology that will improve everyone's access to cleaner, greener, and more convenient public transportation,” he said.



