ElevateHR Africa marks second year in Kenyan market

Human resource tech company ElevateHR Africa has announced plans to create a HR consulting marketplace.

The new venture, which works as a professional matchmaking service, will enable members of its community to earn extra income while offering their services.

The roll out of the HR consulting marketplace coincides with ElevateHR’s second year of innovation and empowerment in Kenya's business landscape.

“Our journey has been about more than just providing software. It has been about working in partnership with local users to ensure that what we build meets local needs,” said Kefa Mutuma, the firm’s co-founder and head of product development.

HR professionals

Since it began its operations in Kenya, the company, which was incubated at Impact Africa Network, a startup studio championing inclusive entrepreneurship for young, talented innovators, has managed to develop a community of more than 1000 HR professionals.

Pillie Nkasara, Head of Community at ElevateHR Africa, attributes this success to a focus on building community rich with HR professionals from diverse industries.

“Understanding and meeting the needs of our community members is not just a responsibility. It is our way of creating a meaningful impact,” said Ms Nkasara.

Besides HR automation, the company offers payroll outsourcing services that include, but are not limited to, payroll processing, tax compliance, and benefits administration.

“Our team of experts is dedicated to ensuring that your employees are paid on time and in compliance with all legal requirements,” said Mr Mutuma.

Digital solutions

Other than its digital solutions, the firm provides members with insights on how to enhance their operations through podcasts, networking events, industry reports among others.

“What impresses me most about ElevateHR is how it tailors its initiatives to our business needs. Their learning podcasts tackle current HR challenges. Their HR market reports offer practical insights and relevant information for our market,” said Nkirote Mwiti, a HR professional and ElevateHR community member.

The company is setting up a foundation with a mission to build capacity by supporting underprivileged children and mentorship programs for college students.