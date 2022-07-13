Egyptian furniture dealer Mobica eyes Kenyan middle class

Egyptian furniture dealer Mobica is eyeing the country’s fast growing luxury furniture market through a local distribution deal with a Kenya based firm, targeting middle income earners.

The 40-year-old Middle Eastern furniture dealer, which also has a presence in Europe, has signed a supply agreement with Henson Africa, which specialises in the design, supply, instillation, support and lifecycle maintenance of commercial kitchen and catering equipment.

The firms said the partnership will deliver in the local market a range of furniture including educational, retail, health, residential, hospitality and office items characterised by the latest designs, comfort and durability.

“We are especially delighted to work with the Mobica brand that has already gained a lot of trust in the Kenyan market,” Henson Africa General Manager Ruth Kamau said.

World class furniture

"The partnership promises world class furniture solutions and we couldn’t get a more reliable partner in modern furniture than Mobica.”

Henson provides commercial interior design and furniture supply in East Africa for a number of sectors including hospitality, office, medical, retail, education and others.

Mobica, which is a family-owned private company. was founded in 1979 and has growth a presence in the Middle East and Europe.

The company says it has the largest furniture system manufacturing in the Middle East with 22 factories.

“Mobica has a loyal network of clients and has been able to invest heavily in expanding manufacturing capabilities and building its product portfolio," Ms Kamau said.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.