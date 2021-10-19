Eddie, Paul Ndichu step aside from Wapi Pay to allow probe

Brothers Eddie and Paul Ndichu

Brothers Eddie and Paul Ndichu. 

  The move will allow an investigation into their conduct, the board said.

The board of Wapi Pay has announced that brothers Eddie and Paul Ndichu have stepped aside from their CEO and Executive roles respectively.

