Economy grows 10pc in second quarter on lifting of Covid rules

Bank notes

The economy expanded by Sh515 billion more after it was rebased in September to capture new sectors whose output had grown in recent years. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Allan Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • It marks a major recovery from the 4.7 per cent contraction seen in the same quarter last year.
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta on October 20 lifted the night curfew after a sharp decline in infections.

Kenya’s economy grew 10.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, the highest in more than four decades, buoyed by rebounding activity in most economic sectors after the state relaxed restrictions put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.