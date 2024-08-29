East African communications officials visit Somalia

A high-level delegation from the East African Communications Organization (EACO), led by the Director, Dr Ally Yahaya Simba, made an official visit to Somalia in a move that signifies a crucial step towards enhancing communication and collaboration within the East African region.

During the trip, the delegation toured the headquarters of the National Communications Authority and the Ministry of Communications and Technology in Mogadishu and engaged in meetings with key officials, including Communications and Technology Minister Mohamed Aadan Macalin Cali (MP) and National Communications Authority Director General Mustafa Yaasiin Sheekh.

Mr Sheekh pointed out that the delegation's aim to assess the current state of communication in Somalia alongside related policies.

"The purpose of the delegation was to gain insight into the state of communication in the country and related policies. We hope that after this visit, we will fully participate in other communication activities in East and Central Africa. This will help us seize opportunities for exchanging ideas, harmonizing communication laws, and ensuring that our communication companies contribute to the extensive development of the East African region," he stated.

Dr Simba expressed his admiration for the advancements in Somalia's communication sector.

"I am very pleased to be in Mogadishu. I am impressed by the ICT progress in Somalia, especially the affordable prices of ICT services that have caught my attention. I believe that by working together regionally, we can jointly advance the ICT sector to benefit the citizens of our countries," Dr Simba said.

Minister Maalim Ali thanked the delegation for their visit, underscoring Somalia's readiness to leverage the experiences and knowledge of EACO member countries.

The visit is part of broader efforts to strengthen regional relations and cooperation in the field of communication, marking a significant milestone in fostering collaboration within the East African communications landscape.

Somalia, which boasts one of the longest coastlines and human resources in the region, recently joined the eight nation East Africa Community (EAC) block.