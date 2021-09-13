Kenya Power Company employees
Kenya Power board summoned in EACC tenders probe

By  Paul Wafula

The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned non-executive board members of troubled electricity distributor Kenya Power to record statements over a fresh procurement scandal that has rocked that utility company.

