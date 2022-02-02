Prime

Dubai firm wants Mumias administrator removed as details of lease bids revealed

Mumias Sugar Company

The main gate to Mumias Sugar Company in this picture taken on August 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna  &  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • Mumias Sugar owes Vartox Sh6 billion, with the miller’s ethanol plant standing in as security for the debt.
  • The Dubai-based firm also wants five court cases on the leasing of Mumias Sugar’s assets consolidated.

A Dubai-based firm has asked the High Court to remove receiver-manager Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao from the affairs of Mumias Sugar Company over alleged underhand dealings.

