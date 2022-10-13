Drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline to shut Kenyan plant in 2023

Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is the latest multinational firm to exit Kenya amid below-budget sales and global overhaul of the firm.

The firm, which makes Sensodyne, Augmentin and Panadol, will cease operation at Nairobi’s Industrial area plant and instead adopt a distributor-led model to supply the regional markets with its products.

The move, which a GSK spokesman confirmed Wednesday, would result in an unspecified number of job losses.

GSK will join a list of global manufacturers, including Reckitt Benckiser -- the maker of Dettol --, Cadbury and Colgate-Palmolive that have stopped local production following increasing costs and uneven business environment.

The exit of GSK comes as the firm races to overhaul its global business in shifts that saw it spin off its consumer health unit, which owns the Sensodyne and Panadol brands.