Drugs, condoms, more billions vanish at Kemsa

Kemsa warehouse in Nairobi.

The Kemsa warehouse in  Embakasi, Nairobi. Kemsa lost medicines it's  believed they were resold on the black market and to private chemists.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The UN-backed Global Fund has revealed fresh rot at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) after it found out that 908,000 mosquito nets, 1.1 million condoms and tuberculosis drugs worth Sh10 million had disappeared from its warehouse.

