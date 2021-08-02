Don’t look here, businesses are changing

Business changes

Changes in an organisation must include everyone despite the initial resistance which is  normal in any outfit.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

Businesses globally are facing a myriad of challenges. They hit the organisations from various sources including the marketplace, economic downturn, an influx of competitors, changing laws and regulations affecting the business, changes in operations, changes in work procedures or organizational structures.

