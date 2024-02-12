Digital platform seeks to transform beauty industry

You could soon get beauty services such as haircuts, make-up application and other cosmetology services just at your doorstep, ending the hustle that comes with queueing for services at salons, barber shops and other beauty shops.

This is not only likely to save time for Kenyans seeking these services but also provide prospects of providing jobs to thousands of professional cosmetologists who are graduating from colleges, but lacking capital to set up businesses to earn a living, at a time Kenya’s beauty industry ranks amongst fastest growing in the economy.

This follows plans by a US-based firm to set up shop in the country, to offer services of digitally linking cosmetologists with persons seeking their services.

This comes at a time when the beauty industry, one of the most lucrative ventures across the world and which has grown to a multi-billion shillings’ industry in the country, attracts thousands of fresh graduates who are getting into the market every year, amid the growing need for beauty services.

The platform allows stylists to operate as traveling stylists, providing customers with cosmetology services in the comfort of their own homes, offices, or hotel rooms.

Traditional salon

According to goShear Product Manager Elphas Bubi, customers can book a stylist with just a few clicks, and stylists can build their clientele without the overhead costs of a traditional salon, making it a win-win situation for everyone involved.

“GoShear is a platform designed to help cosmetologists who are licensed but have limited to no capital to open a beauty salon. Our platform allows stylists to operate as traveling stylists. Customers can bookstylists to come to their homes, office, or hotel room to provide themcosmetology services,” said Bubi.

The company, which is currently based in Philadelphia in the US, is initially targeting three African countries, including Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria to serve tourists, diplomats, and the high-to-mid-income demographic.

GoShear Product Manager Elphas Bubi. Photo credit: Courtesy

The platform will have a paywall designed to assist in processing cosmetologists’ payment from customers for the delivery of their services to their customers. Whereas the goShear software is free to businesses, the customers pay a convenience fee of upto 10 per cent of the service charge paid out to the cosmetologists at every transaction event.

“While the software is designed to fuel the economy and support the cosmetology industry, we find it critical to ensure that we offer a robust product for free to the local populations, giving them the same opportunities as the cosmetologists in the Western nations. This will enable the African nation’s economies to thrive,” Bubi said.

Employment opportunities

Bubi further said during goShear’s expansion, the company intends to create employment opportunities for personnel in the African nations to work as support for the unique market needs.“

The level of support will include customer service, marketing, sales, and promotional or public relations roles to help maintain a strong brand image while making a positive impact in every demographic that we operate,” he said.

The company also plans to work with local innovators and investors to empower the low-income members of the community. GoShear was founded in 2020 as an idea during the pandemic as the cosmetology industry was highly impacted when businesses were forced to shut down.