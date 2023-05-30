Digital lenders reject proposed excise duty on interest

The proposal to impose a 20 per cent excise duty on interest charged by digital lenders has been strongly opposed by Digital Financial Services Associations of Kenya (DFSAK), which it has described as discriminatory and punitive in the current economic situation.

Speaking during the Finance Committee public participation on the Finance Bill 2023, DFSAK chairman, Kevin Mutiso, said the imposition of excise duty on interest charged by digital lenders contradicts the approach taken on core incomes of traditional financial institutions.

"This means that while digital lenders are paying excise duty on interest on digital loans, other financial institutions including banks are not," Mr Mutiso said.

Detrimental effects

Incomes such as interest for banks, premiums for insurers, and premium-based commissions for insurance brokers are exempted from excise duty.

"The extra expense borne by digital lenders as a result of this makes it more difficult for them to compete with other financial institutions as they have a higher tax obligation," he added, while highlighting the lopsided market favoring traditional financial institutions over digital lenders.

Further, DFSAK has warned that the proposal could have detrimental effects on the innovation of FinTechs in Kenya and make access to credit costly for approximately 8 million citizens who cannot access more formal or conventional forms of credit. It could also disrupt consistency in tax collection.

Free-market economics

The association called for a level playing field, proposing that all financial institutions, both traditional and digital lenders, should be subject to the same tax regime.

Mr Mutiso recommended that either traditional financial institutions should be subject to the same regime as digital lenders, generating an additional Sh100 billion in tax revenue, or digital lenders should be subject to the same tax rate as traditional institutions, allowing FinTech to thrive.

DFSAK stressed the need to promote a free-market economics lending by compelling banks to pay the levy on all credit.