Rebranded Digital Financial Services Association seeks to grow customer base

The Digital Lenders Association of Kenya has rebranded to Digital Financial Services Association of Kenya (DFSAK) in a strategic bid to deepen financial inclusion and bring together more players in the financial services ecosystem. DFSAK also seeks to be more responsive to the dynamic needs of its growing customer base.

During the Digital Finance Summit 2023 in Nairobi, DFSAK Chairman, Kevin Mutiso, announced that the association had disbursed over Sh500 billion in mobile loans to small businesses and households over the last eight years.

“With a robust regulatory environment and increasing consumer interest, we expect the sector to keep deepening financial inclusion in the coming years,” said DFSAK chairman Kevin Mutiso during the Digital Finance Summit 2023 in Nairobi.

More than eight million Kenyans, equivalent to a million customers annually, have benefited from affordable mobile micro-loans to lift households out of poverty as well as power up businesses. About 70 percent of borrowers borrow for business reasons.

DFSAK is looking to ride on the positive market sentiments and projections on digital services to reach more customers, develop new digital financial services such as digital insurance, digital savings plans, and digital investment platforms, and bolster financial literacy levels.

Financial literacy

The association is also keen on addressing financial literacy challenges with consumers, which have been challenged by the lack of a comprehensive and unified strategy.

“In the next phase, the Association is looking to overturn the shortfalls experienced in the last eight years including harmful debt collection practices still prevalent even as licensing continues,” he added.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), digital services are projected to add an extra $180bn to Africa's GDP by 2025. This trend is backed by a near doubling of Kenya’s Fintech Start-Ups totaling $574.8 million (Sh71. 7 billion) in 2022 from $292 million (Sh36. 4 billion) in 2021.

DFSAK anticipates demand for mobile credit to rise as small local businesses turn to online marketing platforms and seek growth funds beyond borders.

“We foresee demand for mobile credit rising as small local businesses turn to online marketing platforms and seeking growth funds beyond borders,” Mutiso said.

Financial inclusion

DFSAK is also looking to address shortfalls experienced in the last eight years, including harmful debt collection practices still prevalent, even as licensing continues.

Licensing of digital credit providers is still slow as only 22 out of over 400 lenders have been approved since September 17th, 2022.

DFSAK is committed to fostering meaningful engagement with the government as it celebrates key wins, including spotlighting the bad-actors in the sector and effectively reducing the harmful lending practices in Kenya.

The rebranding of the association is expected to deepen financial inclusion in Kenya, which has been a priority for the government. The government has also been committed to ensuring that the fintech sector is well-regulated to safeguard customers from harmful lending practices.