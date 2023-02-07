Developers urged to comply with regulations to protect lives and property 

Contractors, developers and other real estate stakeholders have been urged to embrace responsible development practices to avoid putting the lives of building occupants in danger.

Last year, several cases of collapsed buildings were reported, with the reasons for this ranging from poor compliance with specifications, faulty construction methodology, poor structural design, poor quality control, foundation failure, corruption amongst others.

Developers have also been urged to comply with the guidelines set out by the state, as this will not only guarantee the safety of Kenyans, but also increase the longevity, and hence profitability of projects.

Statutory regulations

According to National Construction Authority (NCA) executive director Eng Morris Oketch, though the government has sought to make it easier for developers to comply with the statutory regulations by digitizing most regulatory process, the level of compliance in the industry is still low, with only 40 per cent of developers having fully complied with the regulations.

“While the causes of collapsed buildings may range from poor workmanship, lack of professional supervision in construction, sub-standard building materials, negligence and geological weaknesses, failure to comply is the biggest issue facing the sector. We are the experts, and we have set out these guidelines to protect lives as well as investments,” noted Eng Oketch.

Eng Oketch was speaking during a Kenya Property Developers Association (KPDA) breakfast forum, held recently in Nairobi. KPDA has previously come out to condemn strongly, the few developers who are failing, ignoring or neglecting established construction guidelines.

Construction guidelines

Other developers have failed to co-operate with regulatory agencies in a manner that endangers the lives of others and in the process, besmirching the reputation of other responsible developers who are already working against great odds to contribute to the development of safe and affordable housing for all Kenyans.

Anne Muchiri, a director at KPDA, called on regulatory agencies to work closely with industry stakeholders and create avenues for dialogue so as to achieve consensus on what the industry needs, and by extension drive up the level of compliance. She also called on the government to control the manufacture and promotion of substandard building materials by enacting strict quality standards.