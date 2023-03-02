Deluxe Motors, NCBA Bank sign asset finance deal for SMEs growth

NCBA Bank has signed an asset finance deal with Deluxe Motors that will see the lender offer up to 90 per cent financing, for Ashok Leyland trucks and buses.

The three-month partnership will largely benefit the small and micro enterprise sector, which employs a lot of people in Kenya.

The partnership will offer customers up to 90 per cent financing over a maximum 60 months. In addition, customers will receive a grace period of 60 days after the vehicle release date before loan repayment can begin.

“Financing has been a key driver for businesses to take up assets that will help them drive up their production and recover after a period of suppressed economic activity. At Ashok Leyland we are selling a range of trucks from a 3.5 ton to 14 tons with a wide range of applications from the construction and mining industry to manufacturing and logistics,” said Ameet Shroff, the Managing Director of Deluxe Trucks and Buses EA Ltd.

Innovative solutions

“All our trucks are assembled locally at the Associated Vehicle Assemblers assembly plant in Mombasa and are specifically engineered for local conditions,” he said.

Meanwhile Lennox Mugambi, who is the Group Director of Asset Finance and Business Solutions at NCBA, said the partnership comes at an opportune moment when the construction, mining and education industries are witnessing exponential growth.

“As the market leaders in asset financing, NCBA advocates for adoption of innovative solutions that meet the needs of the market. This partnership is testament that the solution being offered is disruptive and will leverage everyday market insights to deliver working solutions offered by Deluxe. Last year, NCBA grew its market share in Asset Finance to 36 per cent up from 33 per cent,” Mr Mugambi said.

Last year, Kenya banned the importation of used trucks with load capacities of 3.5 tonnes and above effective July 1, 2022. In the notice issued by Kenya Bureau of Standards, tractor heads and prime movers not older than three years will continue to be imported until June 2023 after which only new units will be allowed in.

Growth potential

The financing partnership is pegged on enabling suppliers and contractors access new trucks which they will need when applying for the new regime’s development projects including construction of affordable houses.

“We are very proud of this milestone and with Simba Corp and Deluxe Trucks and Buses, we are encouraged by the growth potential of the Kenyan market for Ashok Leyland. We are in this market to help businesses in construction, mining, logistics, delivery to continue growing. Our product ranges from the Phoenix, the Boss to the 2315 Tipper help MSMEs continue to expand and grow their businesses,” said Mr Amandeep Singh, the President of International Business for Ashok Leyland.