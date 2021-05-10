Delphos International, YW Capital to support African businesses

A collaboration between American financial advisor Delphos International and South Africa’s YW Capital could prove to be a critical boost for African businesses that are struggling to emerge stronger from the harsh economic conditions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two firms, with experience in structuring emerging market transactions worth trillions of shillings, are expected to lift startups concocted during the pandemic as well as government agencies from the turbulent economic times.

Over the years, YW Capital has focused on long-standing relationships with companies and state-owned entities operating in Africa.

The collaboration combines a track record spanning Sh4 trillion in capital raised and transaction experience across 86 countries.

Entrepreneurs

Delphos co-chair, Bart Turtelboom told the Nation that investing in Africa needs knowledge on macroeconomic developments, which are much more important than in developed markets.

“We often see the most wonderful entrepreneurs with amazing projects that become unstuck because of macroeconomic factors. With our partners at YW Capital, we at Delphos aim to reduce the risk for investors in Africa,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the global economy has fuelled a potential redress of business fundamentals, specifically transforming the manner in which investors perceive the relative risk profiles for opportunities in developed and emerging economies.

Since the beginning of 2021, expansionary developed market monetary policy, rising commodity prices, and effective Covid-19 vaccines have been converging to drive global capital flows to developing countries.

This could potentially overshadow the challenging domestic fundamentals among African markets and reboot growth in most economies, supporting local currency assets.

Consequently, YW Capital and Delphos seek to acknowledge the need for an assimilation of focused business interests, leveraging each other’s independent platforms and perspectives, to foster new commercial opportunities with combined global reach.

Investors

“Our partnership with Delphos seeks to develop a premier platform for facilitating international capital raising transactions between corporates and investors seeking quality opportunities within the emerging-and-frontier-markets in Africa,” said Mesh Pillay, Chief Executive of YW Capital.

Entrepreneurs and companies in the mid-to-large cap range based in Africa and seeking a path to new growth funding, he said, can benefit from an integrated advisory partner with global reach and direct relationships with like-minded investors.

Similarly, the companies said, the value proposition for international investors seeking bespoke equity placement and debt capital raising in Africa is resolute.

The combined client universe now benefits from access to international and local

DFIs, sovereign funds, pension funds, asset management funds, as well as international family offices and high- net-worth investors.

YW Capital and Delphos together target to present a compelling offer to participants conducting business on the continent.

Within such context, the firms believe that the second half of 2021 has the potential to be record-setting for their partnership and for Africa.

Investor interest

Over the past year, YW Capital has been developing a platform in the United States, offering African companies the potential to directly attract new investor interest, through both the private and public markets.

This is complemented by YW Capital’s partnership with Delphos, who, with their American presence in Washington DC, New York and Miami, contributes a network of offices and relationships in Hong Kong, Canada, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

“Our combined track record and experience creates a comprehensive and compelling offering for our clients – we look forward to further developing the African equity story with the Delphos team,” Pillay adds.

While each firm has formidable transaction experience on the continent, there are synergies to be extracted from the partnership which result in enhanced outcomes for their clients.

Despite the continued challenges from the pandemic, American equity markets have witnessed a strong level of activity, with both the size and number of Initial Public Offerings rising sharply in 2020. Disclosed values have also reached their highest levels since the global recession of 2008.

Mr Turtelboom added that when empowering entrepreneurs in emerging markets, financiers always look for out-of-the box thinkers.

"Everyone always asks me, ‘How do you select which countries to invest?’, and my answer is always the same: partner with experienced talented local partners in identifying and managing your exposure in emerging markets. We believe we can execute many successful transactions."