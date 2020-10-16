Delivery to homes drives up demand for vans

Demand for transport services driven by retail purchases and home deliveries saw vans, pickups and lorry sales rise 127 per cent in July to stand at 1,327 units.

This was 744 more units sold than May’s reported sales of 583 units, the lowest largely blamed on Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the latest Leading Economic Indicator, July stood out revealing a resurgence of commercial activity buoyed by e-commerce where customers paid via mobile money and bank cards.

The new business in transport was largely driven by a change in strategy by retail operators who enhanced their online presence with most purchases delivered to homes and offices.

While lorries reported 1,460 unit sales in the last quarter of 2019, the first quarter of 2020 reported 1,438 units sold while the second quarter witnessed a drop at 1,061 units.

Some 995 pickups were sold pre-Covid with the numbers slumping 23.2 percent in the second quarter where buyers snapped 764 units.

About 1,031 vans were sold in the first quarter while the second reported 447 units sold, being a 56 percent drop.