Debt servicing costs up by Sh216bn on weak shilling

The Treasury has revised the cost of servicing Kenya’s external debt for this fiscal year by an additional Sh216.7 billion on account of the continued weakening of the shilling and rising interest rates on commercial loans.

The 2023/2024 supplementary budget shows that the allocation for external interest payments has increased from the Sh146.87 billion that was tabled in June’s Budget to Sh272.8 billion, an increase of Sh125.61 billion.

External debt redemptions — normally rolled over via new loans — have been revised upwards by Sh91.06 billion to Sh566.7 billion, reflecting exchange rate movements that will make it more expensive for the Treasury to acquire dollars for onward payment to creditors.

The higher cost of keeping creditors happy has come against a background of lower-than-expected revenue collection, effectively deepening the government’s fiscal hole. This will in turn force it to borrow more to balance the books, in the process deepening the interest expenditure.

“By the end of September 2023, total revenue collected, including Appropriations-in-Aid (AIA), amounted to Sh586.1 billion (or 3.6 percent of GDP) against a target of Sh661.2 billion (or 4.1 percent of GDP) resulting in a shortfall of Sh75.1 billion (or 0.5 percent of GDP),” said Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u in a statement to MPs on the supplementary Budget.

“The overall fiscal deficit level inclusive of grants has been revised from the original projection of 4.4 percent of GDP to 5.3 percent of GDP”.

The Treasury has, as a result of the higher cost of foreign debt, increased the allocation to the Consolidated Fund Services (CFS) by Sh145.49 billion to Sh1.131 trillion.

Debt repayment is the main expenditure item under the CFS, which is also used to pay for pensions and some salaries for constitutional offices. The Supplementary Budget has kept the non-debt allocations unchanged.

Loans from external commercial lenders (except Eurobonds) are normally priced against an international reference rate, plus a premium.

Previously, the loans were pegged on the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor) whose use has since been discontinued and replaced by other rates developed by various global financial centres.

These reference rates have gone up in the last one year in tandem with increases in central bank rates in the US and Europe. The Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) that was developed by the US Federal Reserve has jumped to 5.3 percent from three percent 12 months ago, while London’s Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) has doubled to 5.2 percent from 2.2 percent in October 2022.

The weakening of the shilling by 17.9 percent against the dollar this year has also made it more expensive to service external loans on top of inflating the shilling equivalent of external debt.

Significant increases in interest costs are projected on debt owed to the Exim Bank of China, syndicated loans from the Trade and Development Bank and on new borrowing to be accessed in the course of the fiscal year.

The interest charge due to the Exim Bank of China, whose loans were used to build the standard gauge railway, has risen from the Sh22.9 billion printed in the June budget to Sh51.9 billion.

On the TDB syndicated debt, the Treasury expects that interest costs will rise to Sh23.4 billion against the earlier projection of Sh10.3 billion while interest costs on new loans are expected to cost taxpayers Sh15.1 billion, up from the earlier allocation of Sh6.6 billion.

On the domestic front, where interest rates have also gone up significantly, the cost of servicing loans is projected to go up by Sh18.1 billion to Sh646.36 billion.

This increase is partly on account of a Sh6.7 billion increase in expected interest payments on Treasury bills whose yields have gone above 15 percent from 11.8 percent at the end of June.

The Treasury is also anticipating to pay an extra Sh2.8 billion in interest on its overdraft at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) which is priced at the Central Bank Rate (CBR) that was increased to 10.5 percent from 9.5 percent at the end of June.

Treasury bonds, which form the bulk of the government’s domestic borrowing, carry fixed interest rates, meaning the interest rate volatility in the secondary market does not affect how much the government pays on existing bonds.