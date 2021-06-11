Multiple Haulers
Debt-ridden logistics firm Multiple Hauliers stares at liquidation

By  Brian Wasuna

  • NCBA Bank has revealed that it placed Multiple Hauliers under administration on June 7, 2021.
  • Retail chain Nakumatt, construction experts Spencon, flower firm Karuturi and cement maker ARM all went down after being placed under administration or receivership.

For the second time in two years, one of Africa’s largest logistics firms is staring at death as it slides into administration after defaulting on bank loans.

