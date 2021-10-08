Multiple Haulers
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Debt-laden Multiple Hauliers in talks with lenders

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Synergy Credit filed its petition in March 2020 seeking to have Multiple Hauliers liquidated over a Sh532 million debt.
  • In April, NCBA followed suit and filed a fresh insolvency petition against the logistics firm, which had failed to service a Sh245 million loan.

Troubled Multiple Hauliers is negotiating with NCBA Bank and Synergy Industrial Credit – two lenders that were pushing for the logistics firm’s liquidation over defaulted loans – as it seeks a payment plan for debts of over Sh770 million.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.